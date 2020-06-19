Governor Baker Announces Step Two of Phase II of State’s Reopening Plan

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker has announced details regarding Step Two of Phase II of the state’s four phase reopening plan.

Step Two of Phase II will begin Monday, June 22.

The following is from a press release from the Baker-Polito administration

Businesses and sectors set to begin operating in Step Two of Phase II are subject to compliance with all mandatory safety standards.

On May 18, the Administration released a four-phased plan to reopen the economy based on public health data, spending at least three weeks in each phase. Key public health data, such as new cases and hospitalizations, has been closely monitored and seen a significant decline allowing for Step Two of Phase II to begin on June 22.

The following will be eligible to reopen in Step Two of Phase II on Monday, June 22:

Indoor table service at restaurants;

Close-contact personal services, with restrictions;

Retail dressing rooms, by appointment only;

Offices, at 50 percent capacity

Full list and safety protocols available at www.mass.gov/reopening.

In order to give Step 2 businesses time to prepare, the Administration had previously released sector-specific guidance in advance of Phase II for industries including restaurants, close-contact personal services and sectors not otherwise addressed:

Before these sectors can resume operations under the guidelines, businesses must meet all safety standards, create a COVID-19 control plan, and complete a self-certification.

