Baker Orders Agencies to End Contracts with Russian State-Owned Companies

HYANNIS – After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, Governor Charlie Baker has signed a new executive order for executive branch agencies to review and terminate contracts with Russian state-owned companies.

“With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine,” Baker said.

Executive Order 597, signed on Thursday, also directs agencies to review any affiliations or partnerships with Russian state-owned company, Russian government-controlled entity, or Russian governmental body.

“The Commonwealth of Massachusetts condemns the actions of Russia and stands firmly with the free and democratic nation of Ukraine,” Baker said.

Independent authorities, public education institutions, and other constitutional offices are encouraged to follow similar procedures.

The order offered a sign of support for Ukrainian immigrants and refugees by directing the state’s Office for Refugees and Immigrants to work with the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement or other appropriate organizations to aid those fleeing the conflict.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter