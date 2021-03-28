Governor Baker Signs New Climate Legislation

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker recently signed legislation to address Climate Change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and protect environmental justice communities.

The bill, An Act Creating a Next Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy, is aligned with Baker’s goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050.

“Climate change is an urgent challenge that requires action, and this legislation will reduce emissions in Massachusetts for decades to come while also ensuring the Commonwealth remains economically competitive,” said Baker.

The legislation updates the greenhouse gas emissions limit related to the 2008 Global Warming Solutions Summit, sets emissions goals for 2030 and 2040, and authorizes an additional 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind power, which is estimated to create thousands of jobs and bring state health cost savings of up to $100,000.