Governor declares October “Massachusetts Cranberry Month”

BARNSTABLE – Governor Maura Healey has proclaimed October as “Massachusetts Cranberry Month” to celebrate the state’s official berry and promote local cranberry growers.

State officials say cranberries generate over $1.7 billion in activity and support more than 6,400 jobs, many of which being on Cape Cod and the Islands.

“We recognize the cranberry as an important and historic crop to Massachusetts,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“Our official state berry has cemented itself at the dinner table as a mandatory staple during Thanksgiving, and the cranberry growing industry has long been recognized as innovators in agriculture, overcoming challenges and utilizing unique practices to ensure a thriving sector in Massachusetts.”

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources has invested over $6.5 million since 2020 to help renovate bogs and strengthen the sustainability and resilience of the state’s cranberry industry.