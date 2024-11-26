Governor Healey Informs About Changes To Homeless Shelter System

BOSTON (AP) — Governor Maura Healey has announced that Massachusetts’ reliance on hotels and motels to shelter homeless people will be phased out in the next couple of years, saying the facilities lack the space for services and can be isolating.

Outlining changes to the state’s emergency family shelter system, Healey says the changes would help more families find stable, permanent housing and help manage costs.

The emergency assistance system has remained steady at around 7,500 families. It was capped last year after a state of emergency was declared.

Healey said the family shelter system has grown to be increasingly unsustainable.

The administration will also push to increase the state’s temporary rental subsidy, Healey said. Under the proposed change, families will be eligible for up to $25,000 of rental assistance per year for two years. The current benefit is a total of $30,000 over two or $45,000 over three years.

Beginning December 10th, homeless families will be placed on either a “Rapid Shelter Track” or “Bridge Shelter Track” depending on their needs, Healey said. The Rapid Shelter Track is aimed at families who have the resources to quickly find permanent housing. They will be offered 30 days of support to receive help with transitioning quickly to stable housing.

By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press