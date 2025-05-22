Governor Healey issues statement on shooting of Israeli embassy staff

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey issued the following statement on the shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington D.C. last night.

“I’m horrified and outraged by the murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim outside of an American Jewish Committee event in Washington D.C. last night. This was a senseless, hate-fueled act of violence,” said Governor Healey.

“There is no justification for antisemitism or violence – in our nation’s capital or anywhere else. My thoughts are with Yaron and Sarah’s families, friends and colleagues, and I’m sending love and support to the Jewish community. I’m grateful to the first responders and law enforcement who responded quickly to the scene and are working in communities across the country to keep people safe.”

The Massachusetts State Police remain in close collaboration with federal, state and local partners to monitor new information and ensure the safety of Massachusetts communities. The Commonwealth Fusion Center, the state’s primary intelligence function, briefed Colonel Noble this morning and will keep Governor Healey and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security apprised of any developments.

At this time, there is no known connection or any direct threat to Massachusetts.