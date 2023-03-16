State Proposes $240 Million Investment in Department of Developmental Services

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Maura Healey’s FY24 budget proposal, announced at the beginning of the month, allocates over $240 million toward the Department of Developmental Services day and work programs.

The proposal also allocates an additional $204.5 million in annualized rate increases to support the direct care workforce and $98 million to DDS Family Support and Respite services.

The state also wants to increase funding toward DDS adult autism services to $52.5 million next fiscal year.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh recently joined Commissioner of Disability Services Jane Ryder along with local municipal and legislative leaders on a visit to DDS-supported programs to highlight key funding from the proposal.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to ensuring Massachusetts residents with disabilities have the services they need, whether that be day and residential programs or skill-building and professional tools,” said Walsh.

“Our visit to Pathlight and ServiceNet provided a glimpse of the real-world impact of these critical services, which ensure that participants are not just supported, but uplifted.”

Pathlight and ServiceNet each provide an array of community-based day and employment support activities.

The activities focus on participants’ interests and goals through a variety of activities, vocational instruction, and skill building.

For more information on DDS, its day and employment services, and the variety of other support provided can be found at their website.