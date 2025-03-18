Governor To Hold Discussion With “Perfect Couple” Writer At Conference

SPRINGFIELD – The 2025 Massachusetts Governor’s Conference will feature a conversation with bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand and Governor Maura Healey.

Hilderbrand is a Nantucket resident who writes novels that are set on the Island. Her book “The Perfect Couple” was turned into a Netflix series which aired last year after filming took place on Cape Cod.

According to the governor’s office, Hilderbrand will discuss her writing career, her deep connection to Massachusetts’s coastal communities, and the role of storytelling in shaping tourism and regional identity.

The conference is happening at the MassMutual Center in Springfield today and tomorrow.

“The Massachusetts story is one of revolution and innovation, health and education, and freedom and inclusion. This is the story we share through our travel and tourism sector, which drives billions in economic impact and supports tens of thousands of jobs statewide,” said Healey.

She added, “As we celebrate Massachusetts 250 and prepare to host major events like the FIFA World Cup and Sail Boston, we have an incredible opportunity to showcase our revolutionary spirit and all that we have to offer here in Massachusetts on a national and global stage.”