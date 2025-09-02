Governors celebrate offshore wind for Labor Day, but uncertainty remains

OAK BLUFFS – Governors including Maura Healey have issued a joint letter celebrating job growth in Offshore Wind for Labor Day, however the burgeoning industry is still facing hurdles.

They highlighted the over 5,000 workers already in the industry, but meanwhile work has stopped on Revolution Wind, an offshore wind farm 12 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard and 80% complete.

It was halted by the Trump administration citing unspecified national security concerns, amid other freezes to offshore wind work nationwide that the governors pushed back against in their statement.

Project owner Orsted said that it may bring legal action if construction continues to be blocked.

The following is the full statement form the governors: