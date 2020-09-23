UPDATE: 1 Officer Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case; Not For Her Death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)-A grand jury has indicted a fired Kentucky police officer on criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor case–but not for her death.

Brett Hankison was charged Wednesday with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors.

Taylor was shot multiple times after officers burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

Protesters across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other black people killed by police in recent months.

From the Associated Press