You are here: Home / NewsCenter / UPDATE: 1 Officer Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case; Not For Her Death

UPDATE: 1 Officer Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case; Not For Her Death

September 23, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)-A grand jury has indicted a fired Kentucky police officer on criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor case–but not for her death.

Brett Hankison was charged Wednesday with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors.

Taylor was shot multiple times after officers burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

Protesters across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other black people killed by police in recent months.

From the Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 