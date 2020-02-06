Grand Opening Set for Oak Bluffs Peer Recovery Support Center

OAK BLUFFS – A grand opening ceremony of the Peer Recovery Support Center in Oak Bluffs will be held Saturday, February 8.

The center, located at the Red House on Beach Road, will be a place for individuals to safely recover from drug and alcohol addictions.

The needs for those struggling with addictions will be identified, and members of the recovery community will work to provide support to others.

Representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, recovery community, and Board of Directors for MV Community Services will be in attendance, along with others.

The grand opening will be held from 12 to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.mvcommunityservices.org.