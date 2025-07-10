Grant awarded for Sandwich roads after officials asked for increased motorist caution

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos says the Town of Sandwich has been awarded a grant through MassDOT’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program.

Xiarhos says the $250,000 grant amount, which was the maximum amount awarded to any city or town in the current grant round, will help make Sandwich safer and more accessible.

With more than 50 miles of bike routes and growing investment in infrastructure, Xiarhos says Sandwich is leading the way on Cape Cod when it comes to safe, smart, and sustainable transportation.

Sandwich officials recently launched a campaign urging drivers to slow down to protect pedestrians and cyclists during the busy summer season.

DPW director Paul Tilden said, “In Sandwich, nearly half of traffic crashes are related to driver behavior, and that could be reckless driving, speeding, distracted drivers, or impairment.”