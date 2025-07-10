You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Grant awarded for Sandwich roads after officials asked for increased motorist caution

Grant awarded for Sandwich roads after officials asked for increased motorist caution

July 10, 2025

SANDWICH – Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos says the Town of Sandwich has been awarded a grant through MassDOT’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program.

Xiarhos says the $250,000 grant amount, which was the maximum amount awarded to any city or town in the current grant round, will help make Sandwich safer and more accessible.

With more than 50 miles of bike routes and growing investment in infrastructure, Xiarhos says Sandwich is leading the way on Cape Cod when it comes to safe, smart, and sustainable transportation.

Sandwich officials recently launched a campaign urging drivers to slow down to protect pedestrians and cyclists during the busy summer season.  

DPW director Paul Tilden said, “In Sandwich, nearly half of traffic crashes are related to driver behavior, and that could be reckless driving, speeding, distracted drivers, or impairment.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 