Grant Will Help Local Creatives with the Business of Art

HYANNIS – With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving longstanding effects on the arts community, a grant opportunity for local artists will help those trying to turn their creative pursuits into their livelihoods.

The Creative Exchange Capacity Grant Program through the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod (AFCC) will help artists with marketing and financial planning.

“This is a great program to make that shift to see what you can do a little bit better to be seen and to learn about the business side of selling your art and making a living,” Executive Director Julie Wake said.

Wake said that a cohort of ten artists from different mediums will be accepted through an application process. The initiative will include mentoring, workshops, and networking.

Cohort members will receive a $1,000 stipend at the end of the program to produce a business plan.

Wake said the program is a commitment, with the program starting in fall 2022 and lasting for a year.

Applications open on Monday, August 1st with a deadline of Thursday, September 15. The program is in partnership with Mass MoCA and is part of the AFCC’s Creative Exchange.

The Exchange provides professional development to local artists, creative workers, and cultural organizations.

“To help all artists and creative workers just really enjoy the work, elevate what they’re doing, and be seen. So, the Creative Exchange is really built around that,” Wake said.

She also said the program changed during the first year of the pandemic when shutdowns forced artists to move their businesses online and some in the community needed professional development to help facilitate that process.

Wake added the program is designed to be flexible so it can adapt with changing times and still provide what the arts community needs.

She said that the AFCC worked with Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr to secure funding for the Creative Exchange for the next three years.

Wake also highlighted the AFCC’s Access program which connects economically challenged students and families on the Cape with cultural offerings.

