Grants Awarded to Assist Municipal Clean Energy Projects

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey’s administration recently awarded 24 grants totaling over $300,000 dollars to cities and towns across the Commonwealth to support clean energy projects.

The Department of Energy Resources’ (DOER) Municipal Energy Technical Assistance (META) grants are used by Massachusetts municipalities, regional school districts, and water/wastewater districts to aid in the management of projects or the performance of studies to support the development of energy projects.

“The Cape and Islands are one of the most vulnerable regions in the Commonwealth to the threats of climate change. I’m grateful to DOER for their support of two clean energy projects on Martha’s Vineyard,” said State Representative Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket Dylan Fernandes.

“Now more than ever, we must prioritize innovative climate investments that help to safeguard our planet for generations to come.”

Two local towns received grants from the administration: Edgartown was given $10,585 and Oak Bluffs received $15,000 both for energy resiliency projects.

“I am thrilled that Edgartown and Oak Bluffs have received DOER Municipal Energy Technical Assistance grant funding that together totals over $25,000 to help develop their clean energy initiatives,” said Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

“These monies will in part support a solar plus storage resiliency study at a closed landfill. Investing in a clean energy future is necessary to ensure future generations can continue to thrive on Martha’s Vineyard. Thank you to the Healey-Driscoll administration for their stalwart commitment to these critical climate-friendly projects,” Cyr said.

Funded municipal projects and studies support assessing municipal fleets for electrification, building decarbonization, building retro-commissioning, and ASHRAE level II audits.