Plimoth Patuxet Receives Grant Funding

August 18, 2020

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Patuxet has received grant funding from both the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The money will be utilized to enhance the living museum’s educational outreach and sustain their collections of historic cultural artifacts.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services provided just over $227,000 through a “Museums for America” grant, while about $49,000 were provided through a “Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections” grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


