Plimoth Patuxet Receives Grant Funding

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Patuxet has received grant funding from both the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The money will be utilized to enhance the living museum’s educational outreach and sustain their collections of historic cultural artifacts.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services provided just over $227,000 through a “Museums for America” grant, while about $49,000 were provided through a “Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections” grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.