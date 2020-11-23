Grateful Gobble Giveback Being Hosted Thanksgiving Week

ORLEANS – Mid-Cape Home Centers is holding their Grateful Gobble Giveback the week of Thanksgiving to support local food banks.

As the coronavirus pandemic has made the need for food security during the holiday season and beyond even more important, the company will be donating $1.25 from every single purchase to a local food bank from November 23 to November 28.

Mid-Cape Home Centers is anticipating that the event will lead to a donation of more than $10,000. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.