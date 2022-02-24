Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce to Host Economic Forecast

HYANNIS – The Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Economic Forecast event at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa on Tuesday, March 1.

The challenges and opportunities that face local businesses over the next year will be in focus. Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells and First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan (R) will be among those speaking.

The event will run from 8 to 10 a.m.; breakfast will be served during the first half hour. Tickets are $25 for members of the chamber and $35 for non-members.

The registration deadline to attend the Economic Forecast is Friday, February 25, at 5 p.m. To learn more, visit the Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce’s website by clicking here.