Gun Activists Working To Put Massachusetts Gun Law Repeal On 2026 Ballot

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gun advocates announced Tuesday that they have gathered enough signatures to place a question on the 2026 ballot that would repeal a sweeping new gun law.

The law cracks down on privately made, unserialized ghost guns, criminalizes possession of bump stocks and trigger cranks and requires applicants for a gun license to complete live-fire training.

It also expands the state’s red flag law to let police as well as health care and school officials alert the courts if they believe someone with access to guns poses a danger and should have their firearms taken away, at least temporarily.

Advocates were particularly upset with action taken by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey last week to immediately implement the new law. The action frustrated efforts by gun rights activists who had hoped to gather enough signatures to suspend the law before it took effect until the 2026 ballot question.

Healey says the law helps keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others and invests in violence-prevention programs.

Story by STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press