You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gunman Opens Fire on Brooklyn Subway; At Least 10 Shot

Gunman Opens Fire on Brooklyn Subway; At Least 10 Shot

April 12, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – At least 10 people were shot and eight others injured when a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and opened fire Tuesday morning.

Police were still searching for the shooter. There were no life-threatening injuries and the attack was not being investigated as terrorism.

Officials said at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the gunman who fled was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

By Karen Matthews, Jim Mustian and Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 