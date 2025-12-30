Habitat for Humanity announces new Director of Construction

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity has announced the appointment of Daniel Allen as its new Director of Construction, effective at the start of the New Year.

A Yarmouth resident and Cape native, Allen brings years of experience in single-family residential construction to the role, which will include overseeing all construction operations in the area.

As the region grapples with a tight housing market, Allen will play a key part in helping the organization meet its goal of expanding its construction capacity to meet local needs.

Allen will oversee an eventful start to the new year for the organization, with scheduled builds in Brewster, Falmouth, and Pocasset.

“Dan did a wonderful job leading our four-home build in Wellfleet this year. We are thrilled to have him stepping into the Director of Construction role in 2026,” said Wendy Cullinan, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod.

“Dan,” she said, “has the right heart for Habitat and his construction knowledge will continue to drive the organization forward as we build more affordable homes across the Cape.”

Allen will succeed the outgoing Bob Ryley, who is retiring at the end of the year.