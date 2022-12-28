You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Habitat for Humanity Preps for Sandwich Home Construction

Habitat for Humanity Preps for Sandwich Home Construction

December 28, 2022

SANDWICH – Construction on a pair of affordable homes in Sandwich will begin in early 2023.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod will begin raising walls on Cotuit Road on Saturday, January 7. Those builders will join the families who help construct the homes before buying them.

Officials with Habitat said the homes could potentially provide net zero carbon emissions while still being available for families in need at an attainable price.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


