Habitat for Humanity Raises $50,000 with New Deconstruction Program

August 16, 2022

WELLFLEET – Habitat for Humanity has raised over $50,000 through its recently launched Deconstruction Program to boost affordable housing on Cape.

Through the program, Habitat recovers cabinetry from buildings being renovated and sells them at their Restore Locations.

Recently, Habitat removed cabinets from the Lily House during its renovation, a nonprofit hospice-care facility providing service for those in need.

The money has been earmarked for building more affordable homes on Cape Cod, which are deed restricted to remain affordable in perpetuity.

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has developed over 165 affordable homes on Cape Cod over the past 35 years.

More information on Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod can be found here. Their donation link can be found here.

