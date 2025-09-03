Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes returns for eighth event

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Eighth Annual Habitat for Humanity Ride for Homes fundraiser returns to Sandwich on the fourteenth, bringing walkers and riders out to support the nonprofit in its efforts to build affordable housing in the region.

Riders and walkers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend, with biking routes of 14, 20, and 50 miles, and running and walking along the Canal.

The event has raised close to $80,000 annually during a period in which the Cape has experienced continued pressures on its housing inventory.

This year’s edition is presented by KAM Appliances.