"Hadestown" Comes to Cape Cod with Kevin Lasit

“Hadestown” Comes to Cape Cod with Kevin Lasit

April 9, 2025

SANDWICH – Sandwich Middle High School is putting on production of “Hadestown” through April 12. The show is being directed by local actor and guest director Kevin Lasit, who also recently starred as the Boston Strangler in the live stage production of A Nightmare with Casey Sherman.

Lasit says he jumped at the chance to bring “Hadestown,” the retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, to a local stage for the community.

Tickets and more can be found by calling the school at 508-888-4900 or by contacting Mrs. Lasit.

