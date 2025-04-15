Half of Total Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay as Season Begins



PROVINCETOWN – Whale season is in full swing in the waters off Cape Cod. Scientists with the Center for Coastal Studies have already spotted 162 North Atlantic right whales, about half of the total remaining population of the critically endangered species.

The whales come to Cape Cod Bay every year to feed and raise their young.

Among the spotted whales were 10 calves, a positive sign for the dwindling species, says officials.

“These young calves have traveled hundreds of miles alongside their mothers, making their way north from the calving grounds off the Southeast U.S. coast. Along the journey, they’ve navigated busy shipping lanes and high-traffic boating areas, facing risks from vessel strikes and entanglement,” said Center officials.

“Now in Cape Cod Bay, the mothers are taking advantage of the rich zooplankton blooms, feeding and regaining strength while their calves stay close. Under the watchful eyes of the RWEP team—and protected by some of the strictest conservation measures in U.S. waters—these whales have a chance to thrive.”

With Right Whale Day on April 24, the Center for Coastal Studies has also planned a number of special events, including a “Whale Walk” set for 11 am to 12:30 pm around Herring Cove Beach.