Halloween Event Taking Place at Yarmouth Drive-In

YARMOUTH – Safe trick-or-treating and family fun will be offered at the Yarmouth Drive-In this Halloween.

The Yarmouth Halloween Spooktacular is being held by the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce in association with the town’s recreation department.

Chamber Marketing Director Jennifer Werner said that she is excited to be a part of an event to bring people together in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We felt that it was really important that we do something for the kids and do a community event,” Werner said.

Werner said that costumed volunteers will be wearing face masks and going from car to car to pass out candy in a “reverse trick-or-treating” format.

That method, along with other measures like contactless entry, will be carried out during the event in order to ensure safety.

“It’s been, definitely, a joint effort between multiple departments making sure that safety is at the forefront,” Werner said.

Live entertainment, a family Halloween movie, and more features will be offered to go along with the trick-or-treating.

The event will be held rain or shine from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and capacity will be limited to just over 200 cars. For more information, visit the chamber’s website by clicking here.