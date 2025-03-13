You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Happy 105th Birthday To Cape Cod Vet Who Survived Pearl Harbor

Happy 105th Birthday To Cape Cod Vet Who Survived Pearl Harbor

March 13, 2025

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable wished a happy birthday on Tuesday to Centerville resident Freeman Johnson, one of the oldest-living survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Johnson turned 105 years old.

He was a Navy crewman who served aboard the U.S.S. St. Louis, which became known as “Lucky Lou” as she managed to escape the Japanese attack on the Hawaiian military base without any damage. 

The town thanked Johnson for his service. 

CapeCod.com wrote a feature on Freeman four years ago.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 