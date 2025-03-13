Happy 105th Birthday To Cape Cod Vet Who Survived Pearl Harbor

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable wished a happy birthday on Tuesday to Centerville resident Freeman Johnson, one of the oldest-living survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Johnson turned 105 years old.

He was a Navy crewman who served aboard the U.S.S. St. Louis, which became known as “Lucky Lou” as she managed to escape the Japanese attack on the Hawaiian military base without any damage.

The town thanked Johnson for his service.

CapeCod.com wrote a feature on Freeman four years ago.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter