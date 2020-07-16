You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Announces Four Town Administrator Finalists

July 16, 2020

HARWICH- The four finalists for town administrator in Harwich have been announced.

The Town Administrator Search Committee recently submitted Kenneth Gray, Thomas Guerino, Joseph Powers, and Cathy Ann Viveiros to the board of selectmen as finalists for the position.

Powers has been the town’s acting administrator since late last year.

The committee began their search in January, and examined nearly 50 applications for the role.

CORRECTION: A now-edited version of this story referenced Brewster as the town narrowing the search down to four finalists.

