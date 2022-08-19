Harwich Announces Early Voting Hours Ahead of State Primary

HARWICH – Harwich officials have announced dates for in-person early voting for the upcoming state primary election.

Early voting will take place at Town Hall from Saturday August 27, through Friday, September 2.

A list of hours was provided by the town:

Saturday, August 27, 2022 – 10 AM to 4 PM

Sunday, August 28, 2022 – No Hours

Monday, August 29, 2022 – 8:30 AM to 4 PM

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – 8:30 AM to 4 PM

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – 8:30 AM to 4 PM

Thursday, September 1, 2022 – 8:30 AM to 4 PM

Friday, September 2, 2022 – 8:30 AM to 4 PM

The primary will offer residents a chance to cast their votes for the candidates they wish to see on the ballot for the state election in November.

In-person early voting for the state election will also take place at Town Hall between October 22 and November 4, however the hours have yet to be determined.

The deadline to register for vote by mail for the state primary is August 29 and November 1 is the deadline for the state election.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter