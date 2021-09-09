You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Commemorating 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Harwich Commemorating 20th Anniversary of 9/11

September 9, 2021

Harwich’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in 2017.

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich will host a memorial service at the town firehouse this Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Fire Chief Dave LeBlanc said that the event will start at 9:50 am and is asking attendees to gather in front of the station by 9:45 am at the latest.

The ceremony will be free to attend and light refreshments will be served afterwards in the training room.

“It’s nice this year because we’re returning to a public format. Last year we did it, but it was closed to the department. It’ll be nice to have everybody back,” said LeBlanc. 

“It’s a significant day in our history, and we try to remember it every year.”

