Harwich Elementary Safe Routes Meeting Announced

HARWICH – MassDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting to present potential plans for a project to make it safer for more kids to walk and bike to Harwich Elementary School.

The meeting will give residents a chance to learn more about the project as transportation officials present the design for the proposed Harwich Elementary Safe Routes to School project.

It will also provide a chance for the public to give feedback on the two possible plans for the project.

The first plan would involve putting in five-foot-wide sidewalks on the west side of Sisson Road between School House Drive and Main Street.

Sidewalks would also be constructed along the south side of Main Street between South Street and Sisson Road and on the east side of South Street between School House Drive and Main Street.

The second plan would see work done in the same areas but would use eight-foot-wide shared use paths for pedestrians and cyclists instead.

Additional crosswalks would also be put in place.

The proposed work would also provide a connection to the Cape Cod Rail Trail from Island Pond Road.

The meeting is taking place on Tuesday, September 13 from 7pm to 8pm.

More information about the online meeting can be found on the state’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter