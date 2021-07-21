Harwich Fire Department Switches Foams Due to Environmental Concerns

HARWICH – The Harwich Fire Department has made a move to replace potentially harmful fire fighting foams with a more environmentally friendly option.

There are two types of foams generally used by fire departments to fight fires.

Class A foams are used to fight house fires and brush fires while Class B foams are typically used for fires related to fuel and other chemical issues.

A new Class B foam has been purchased by the department that skirts around potential PFAS hazards posed by other fire fighting foams.

PFAS compounds can be ingested through water and food consumption and build up in the body, causing issues such as high cholesterol.

The new foam can also be used on Class A fires, which would allow the department to streamline their resupply and replacement of fire fighting foams.

Additionally, the new foam is free of other harmful chemicals and is 100% biodegradable.

In partnership with the Department of Environmental Protection, the Harwich Fire Department will be removing and disposing of the old foam they had on the premises.