Harwich Fire Department to Receive Hundreds of Thousands in Grants

HARWICH – Over $300,000 was awarded to the Harwich Fire Department for upgrades to their radio systems and more.

The department applied for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and received the federal funding along with six other towns in the area.

The radio system needed to be upgraded as per state requirements, and the grant funding will allow the majority of the money that was going to come out of the town budget for the matter to go towards other things.

The funding was approved to be used for the radio systems at the annual town meeting in May earlier this year.

FEMA has provided funding through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program since 2001, and also provides training through regional offices.

The upgrades are needed so that the department can receive all necessary information in a timely fashion so as to respond to emergency situations as efficiently as possible.