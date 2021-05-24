Harwich Health Officials Discuss Baker Mask Regulations

HARWICH – Harwich officials recently debated what kinds of COVID-19 mask safety guidelines to keep in place in the town.

A recent update by Governor Charlie Baker put much of the power of determining safety regulations in the hands of local governing bodies as opposed to the state.

Outdoors, masks are not required to be worn by state ruling.

On public transportation and in places like schools, masks are still required.

Should local laws enable mask-free indoor gatherings, it will be up to business owners whether or not they will require masks to be worn on the premises.

In a recent meeting, Harwich officials discussed the importance of remaining vigilant and getting the vaccine despite the dropping cases.

“Currently the opinion is most of the variants [of the virus] are covered pretty well [by the vaccine]. Particularly talking the UK, South Africa, and Brazil, but the new ones they don’t know about,” said Vice Chair of the Harwich Board of Health Sharon Pfleger.