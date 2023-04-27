Harwich Invites Public To Tour De Trash Cleanup

HARWICH – The Harwich Town Conservation Department and Harwich Conservation Trust are inviting residents to participate in the town’s 8th Annual Tour De Trash on Saturday, April 29, from 10 am to noon.

The joint cleanup effort will begin at the Harwich Community Center, where volunteers will receive separate bags for trash and recycling, as well as pickers and protective gear.

AmeriCorps Cape Cod and the Police, Fire, and Highway Department will also provide assistance and support as cleanup efforts are underway.

Volunteers can sign up to clean a specific route and drop off trash bags at the community center.

During last year’s event, 101 volunteers removed over 640 pounds of trash from the area’s beaches, streets, and woodlands.

Volunteers are advised to bring water and weather-appropriate clothing.

To sign up, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter