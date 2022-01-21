Harwich Mask Order Revised

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich Board of Health met on Tuesday and amended the Emergency Mask Order that went into effect in December.

The decision to review the guidelines comes after a regionwide uptick in cases, with Harwich currently facing an average COVID positivity rate of about 15%.

The order mandated that masks or cloth face coverings had to be worn inside any town-owned buildings.

Although the previous order was unanimously approved, the board had a number of amendments to make at the meeting.

The first suggestion was to eliminate the phrasing that masks were to be worn when social distancing was not possible in the previous order.

The board felt the change was necessary since co-workers aren’t allowed to ask each other about vaccination status and it provided more protection to employees who share workspaces.

The officials agreed that individuals with their own offices could use different guidelines at work.

“We’re going to scratch the social distancing clause and add in if an employee is in an office behind closed doors, masks may be removed when alone,” Harwich Public Health Director Katie O’Neill said.

The board agreed that people should be allowed to temporarily remove their masks to quickly sip water at their desks but decided that eating a full meal seemed riskier.

The group settled on reinforcing social distancing in break rooms and that staggered breaks were preferred.

Some musicians were unhappy about returning to the previous mandate of keeping 25 feet of distance between the performers and the seating area during concerts.

“We’re going back to where it was last year,” board member Kevin Dupont said.

“If that performer doesn’t think there’s room enough for them in that location in a town building, they can find someplace else to go.”

The board was unanimous in accepting all the amendments to the mask order.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter