Harwich Offers Influenza Shots as Flu Season Gets Underway

October 6, 2021

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich will host a flu clinic for residents beginning next week as flu season gets underway. 

The clinic, operated by the Harwich Health Department and Barnstable County Department of Health, will run from 1 pm to 3 pm, October 13 through October 18 at the Harwich Community Center.

Residents can stay in their car to receive a shot of Quadrivalent influenza vaccine. The shots are not the high-dose senior vaccine. 

Those who are 6 months and up will be eligible to be immunized. 

Face coverings are required.

Pre-registration is required by either calling 508 430 7509 or emailing health@town.harwich.ma.us

