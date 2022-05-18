Harwich Plans Best Uses for ARPA Funding

HARWICH – With $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding now available through Barnstable County, Harwich is wasting no time in sorting out what projects it will utilize the federal money.

Towns have until 2026 to use the funding, though Town Manager Joe Powers said that the town will likely know what projects will be funded with the money soon.

“We do have some time to really be thoughtful about this process, though having said that I still expect that Harwich can be an applicant in this portal process by the end of this fiscal year,” said Powers.

Harwich is eligible for just over $600,000 of the relief funds, and Powers said that money can help water and broadband infrastructure, addressing COVID’s economic impacts, and supporting public health response to the pandemic.

Powers said that the towns and county are paying close attention to ensuring that the money is rolled out in a responsible way that will stand up to federal audit at the end of the distribution period.