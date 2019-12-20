Solar Array Pays Off For Harwich

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich profited $441,216 from the solar array at the Harwich Disposal Area last year.

Manager of Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative Liz Argo spoke to selectmen recently.

“Maybe the most important thing to note is we’ve saved the towns and the participants, which include the schools, over $13 million,” Argo said.

Argo also pointed out the numerous greenhouse impacts these arrays have made.

CVEC is in process of their fourth round of developments. These rounds have garnered interest from contractors, Argo mentioned, as CVEC continues to work between them and municipalities.

“So, for instance, in round four–which you guys are a participant in–we had 20 projects and we had 19 developers respond to our RFP, because of the fact that it’s great pickings.”

Four future solar projects are planned in Harwich, including installations at the community center and Cranberry Valley Golf Course.