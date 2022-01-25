Harwich To Hold Pair Of Public Info Sessions On Revisions To Wastewater Management Plan

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich and GHD Consulting Services are inviting the public and stakeholders to participate in a pair of public info sessions seeking input and feedback on revisions to the Town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan.

The Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan seeks to expand the town’s sewer systems, reduce pollutants such as nitrogen in the water supply, and restore the town’s waterways.

A remote session will occur on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 6 pm via GoToMeeting. Residents can attend the virtual meeting by clicking here or dialing (646) 749-3122, with access code 873-469-933.

An in-person session will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9 am at the Harwich Community Center on 100 Oak Street.

Those who cannot attend either meeting may also send written comments to Senior Project Manager, Russel Kleekamp at Russel.Kleekamp@ghd.com or Project Manager Anastasia Rudenko at Anastasia.Rudenko@ghd.com.

In October, town voters approved $250,000 to review and update the Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan to account for projected growth, new Innovative/Alternative septic systems, and assess project costs and timelines.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter