You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Water Flushing To Begin Next Week

Harwich Water Flushing To Begin Next Week

April 8, 2025

HARWICH – The Harwich Water Department will begin its annual flushing of water mains throughout the community next Monday, April 14th, until June 30th as weather permits.

Flushing will take place Mondays through Thursdays between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. in the areas of South Harwich, West Harwich and Harwich Port.

The town is asking residents to watch for signs that will be posted.

It is recommended to set aside clean water for drinking and cooking purposes in case of discoloration. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 