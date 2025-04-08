Harwich Water Flushing To Begin Next Week

HARWICH – The Harwich Water Department will begin its annual flushing of water mains throughout the community next Monday, April 14th, until June 30th as weather permits.

Flushing will take place Mondays through Thursdays between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. in the areas of South Harwich, West Harwich and Harwich Port.

The town is asking residents to watch for signs that will be posted.

It is recommended to set aside clean water for drinking and cooking purposes in case of discoloration.