Hazardous Waste Collections Begin Saturday for Multiple Towns on Cape

June 3, 2020

DENNIS – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension has advised that household hazardous waste collections will begin on Saturday, June 6, for Dennis, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet.

Dennis residents will be able to have their materials collected at the Tony Kent Arena from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while residents of the other three towns along the Outer Cape can do so from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wellfleet Transfer Station.

Hazardous and toxic materials such as latex paint, solvents, and pesticides have been accepted in the past, as they are materials that can contaminate lakes, soil, and other local water sources.

To find out more, including what materials are acceptable to be collected, click here.

