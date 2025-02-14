Healey Announces $159M in Housing Tax Credits, Local Projects Benefiting

HYANNIS – Gov. Maura Healey has announced $159 million in tax credits to support affordable housing statewide, including 2 local projects.

The Harbor Vue in Hyannis, sponsored by WinnDevelopment, will offer 120 total units.

70 units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent of AMI. Cranberry Commons senior housing in Plymouth, sponsored by the Town of Plymouth will offer 62 total units, all of which will be affordable for seniors earning less than 60 percent of AMI.

Both will have further restricted units for those making less than 30 percent.

“High housing costs are one of the biggest challenges facing Massachusetts residents. Our administration is refusing to kick the can down the road. We need to increase housing production across the state to lower costs – and these affordable housing awards will help us get there,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“Because of our tax cuts package, we’re able to give out more funding than ever before, which will directly support the creation of more than 1,000 affordable homes for seniors and families across our state.”

The money will support over 1,100 affordable housing units for seniors and families statewide.