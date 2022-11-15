Healey Calls for Federal PFAS Protections

BOSTON – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey (D) has joined a group of 18 attorneys general in calling upon the U.S. Senate to provide protections against poly- and perfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals.

In a statement, Healey noted the efforts made in combating the harmful chemicals in water sources across the Bay State. Many of those initiatives have been carried out on the Cape and Islands.

PFAS chemicals have been linked with a number of health issues, such as cancer. Waterproof clothing and food packaging are some of the materials that can sometimes have the man-made chemicals in them.

Among other calls, Healey and the coalition of AGs are urging senators in Washington to provide resources to the U.S. Department of Defense for proper efforts in removing chemicals from contaminated environments.

They said the resolutions have to include all levels of the government, not just state and local measures.

The entire letter from Healey and the AGs can be found by clicking here.