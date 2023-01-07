Healey Names Climate Chief On First Day as Gov.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey marked her first full day on the job Friday, January 6 by issuing an executive order creating what she says is the nation’s first cabinet-level state climate chief.

Healey said the climate chief will be charged with working with state officials and municipal leaders to help Massachusetts meet its climate goals. She named Melissa Hoffer to serve in the role.

The Democrat said Hoffer will be responsible for driving climate policy across executive department agencies under Healey’s control and ensuring climate change is considered in all relevant decision-making.

Healey called climate change the state’s greatest challenge and opportunity.

BY STEVE LeBLANC, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.