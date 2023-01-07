You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Names Climate Chief On First Day as Gov.

Healey Names Climate Chief On First Day as Gov.

January 7, 2023

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey marked her first full day on the job Friday, January 6 by issuing an executive order creating what she says is the nation’s first cabinet-level state climate chief.

Healey said the climate chief will be charged with working with state officials and municipal leaders to help Massachusetts meet its climate goals. She named Melissa Hoffer to serve in the role.

The Democrat said Hoffer will be responsible for driving climate policy across executive department agencies under Healey’s control and ensuring climate change is considered in all relevant decision-making.

Healey called climate change the state’s greatest challenge and opportunity.

BY STEVE LeBLANC, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 