You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Heritage Museum opens new net-zero welcome center

Heritage Museum opens new net-zero welcome center

June 23, 2025

Photo of the ribbon cutting ceremony, featuring Senator Dylan A. Fernandes; members of the Barbey family; Anne Scott-Putney, President & CEO Heritage Museums & Gardens, and Joe Lilly, the son of museum founder JK Lilly, III. Courtesy of Heritage Museums and Gardens

SANDWICH – The Heritage Museum & Gardens in Sandwich this past week celebrated the grand opening of its new Barbey Family Welcome Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by community members, museum supporters, and elected officials. 

The welcome center is fully solar powered and designed for net zero emissions with high efficiency heat pumps and best in class passive energy design features, as well as permeable paving and bioswales to capture water runoff, and electric powered transport carts for increased handicapped accessibility.

The center was designed by GWWO Architects of West Hartford, Connecticut and Baltimore, Maryland, specialists in the design of visitor and interpretive centers, and named for the Barbey family, who donated $3.5 million to the capital campaign to fund its construction. 

“The opening of the Barbey Family Welcome Center marks a new chapter for our museum,” said Anne Scott-Putney, President & CEO of Heritage Museums & Gardens.  

“We are grateful for the generous support from our donors and sponsors who helped bring this vision to life,” she said. “This new space enhances our ability to provide an exceptional experience for all visitors.”

The center is now open to the public. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 