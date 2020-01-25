Heritage Wellness Garden Experience Receives Bronze Medal For Public Space Design

SANDWICH – The “McGraw Family Garden of the Senses” at Heritage Museum’s & Gardens has been recognized with a bronze citation award by the International Association for Universal Design.

The award is given to raise awareness of Universal design, and to showcase examples that push boundaries of Universal design.

“It is truly an honor to receive this distinguished international award”, said Heritage President and CEO Anne Scott Putney.

Situated behind Heritage’s Old East Windmill, the garden was designed by internationally recognized award winning firm Dirtworks Landscape Architecture PC in 2019.

The Garden provides universal access and programs to those with a range of physical and mental disabilities.