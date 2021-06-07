You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Heroes In Transition Seeking Military Families For Summer Camp

Heroes In Transition Seeking Military Families For Summer Camp

June 7, 2021

SANDWICH – Heroes In Transition is looking for military families to attend the 9th annual Families In Transition Camp.  

The camp costs nothing for participating families and takes place at the Alliance Equestrian Center at Camp Lyndon in Sandwich.  

At the camp, families will be paired with a horse, and over the course of five days they will learn, groom, and take care of it, and eventually ride it. 

“Through the FIT Camp, families are able to experience the healing, and forgiving nature of horses,” said HIT Executive Director Nicole Spencer. 

The camp begins each day at 4:45 and Families are provided dinner and activities that enhance relationships and are focused on parent children bonds. 

The camp runs June 28th through July 2nd, July 12th through July 16th and July 26th through July 30th. 

To sign up email families@heroesintransition.org

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center

