Heroes in Transition to Host Hybrid Ruck4HIT Relay Race

MASHPEE – A hybrid relay race is being held on Friday, April 30 by Heroes in Transition.

The Ruck4HIT relay race is returning for its sixth year and will enable people to participate alone or in teams either virtually or in-person.

The event will start at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 30 in Mashpee, and end on Sunday, May 2.

Money raised goes towards supporting veterans and their families through Heroes In Transition’s many support programs.

For those racing virtually, many different types of physical activity such as swimming and hiking are considered acceptable means of participation.

Carrying a rucksack is encouraged by Heroes in Transition during the race to acknowledge the burdens that service members must carry with them.

Individuals from across the country have participated in the race in the past, and the organization’s goal this year is to beat the amount of collective miles logged by participants from last year.

Registration can be done through email or the organization’s website, here.

