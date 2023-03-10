Heroes In Transition’s Ruck4HIT Registration Open

HYANNIS – The deadline to register for the 8th annual Ruck4HIT event, run by Heroes In Transition (HIT), is Wednesday, March 15.

Starting at the Courtyard Restaurant and Pub in Bourne on Friday, May 5 and concluding roughly 36 hours later on Saturday, May 6 at Cape Cod Coffee on Route 130 in Mashpee, the relay race is meant to test participants physically and mentally.

The Ruck4HIT funds raised will go to support Heroes In Transition’s work providing assistance to veterans, service members, and military families through more than 12 different programs.

“There’s no other race like this that brings together people from throughout the country – men and women of all ages; civilians, service members and veterans – who are challenging themselves to do the extraordinary while working towards one common goal,” HIT Executive Director Nicole Spencer said.

A trait that makes Ruck4HIT different from other races is the requirement of a 10 to 20 pound rucksack being worn at all times by runners.

Participants will each run two to four mile legs before switching off with teammates as each group attempts to finish the extreme task.

There are two separate divisions in the event, one of which is the Jethro division, named after the call sign used for Marine Captain Eric Jones who was killed in a helicopter crash while flying a combat mission in Afghanistan in October of 2009.

The Jethro division is allowed one van, seven runners and two drivers, while also being required to raise a minimum of $5,000 to support HIT.

The second division is the Jones division, also named after Captain Jones, which allows up to two vans, 14 runners, and four drivers, while being required to raise a minimum of $8,000.

Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with the opening ceremony, finish-line party, and along the race route.

To learn more, email [email protected].